Pioneers and Pathfinders · Daniel Lewis

Today's guest is Daniel Lewis, CEO of LegalOn Technologies, a company that uses AI to help legal teams find and ﬁx contract risks. While a student at Stanford Law School, Daniel discovered his interest in legal tech, and soon envisioned himself going into business. Upon graduating, he founded Ravel Law, with the goal of building a better case law research experience by making use of new technology and taking a more data-driven approach. The company was ultimately acquired by LexisNexis, and Daniel served as senior director of product management and later, VP and GM of Practical Guidance & Analytical. He then went on to his current role as CEO of LegalOn's US business. Additionally, Daniel is an investor in startups across various sectors, including education, health, legal and privacy, and enterprise.

In our discussion, Daniel talks about how he found the legal tech path, his current venture at LegalOn—and how the company is incorporating generative AI in its services, and what he values in the businesses he invests in.

