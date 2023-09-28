United States:
Pioneers And Pathfinders: Daniel Lewis (Podcast)
28 September 2023
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Pioneers and Pathfinders · Daniel Lewis
Today's guest is Daniel Lewis, CEO of LegalOn Technologies,
a company that uses AI to help legal teams find and ﬁx
contract risks. While a student at Stanford Law School, Daniel
discovered his interest in legal tech, and soon envisioned himself
going into business. Upon graduating, he founded Ravel Law, with
the goal of building a better case law research experience by
making use of new technology and taking a more data-driven
approach. The company was ultimately acquired by LexisNexis, and
Daniel served as senior director of product management and later,
VP and GM of Practical Guidance & Analytical. He then went on
to his current role as CEO of LegalOn's US business.
Additionally, Daniel is an investor in startups across various
sectors, including education, health, legal and privacy, and
enterprise.
In our discussion, Daniel talks about how he found the legal
tech path, his current venture at LegalOn—and how the company
is incorporating generative AI in its services, and what he values
in the businesses he invests in.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Law Department Performance from United States
Thinking About Adding Nonequity Partners?
ORBA
Smaller law firms that are reluctant to add more equity partners may consider creating nonequity partnerships to reward and retain high-performing associates and lure in laterals.
Pioneers And Pathfinders: Karl Chapman (Podcast)
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Today we speak with Karl Chapman, chief executive at Kim Technologies. After studying law at the University of Birmingham in England, Karl decided to go in a different direction from the lawyer path...
Rose Named To 2024 Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators List
Pryor Cashman LLP
Pryor Cashman Partner David Rose, a member of the firm's Executive Committee, a member of the Litigation, Media + Entertainment, and Sports Groups, and co-chair of the Alternative Dispute Resolution Practice...
Pioneers And Pathfinders: Amy Yeung (Podcast)
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Our guest today is Amy Yeung, VP and Deputy General Counsel at Sallie Mae, and a well-known legal tech thought leader. As a paralegal at Williams & Connolly LLP, Amy learned the ins and outs of the profession...