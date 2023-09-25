Super Lawyers has named a total of 73 Pryor Cashman attorneys to its 2023 New York Metro list.
The list spotlights 54 attorneys for their achievements across a range of practice areas:
- Jeffrey A. Alberts (Criminal Defense: White Collar)
- Ross M. Bagley (IP Litigation)
- Richard M. Betheil (Employment + Labor)
- Jamie M. Brickell (Business Litigation)
- Colleen L. Caden (Immigration: Business)
- William L. Charron (IP Litigation)
- John J. Crowe (M+A)
- Robert J. deBrauwere (IP)
- Michael P. Dunworth (Tax)
- Ilene S. Farkas (IP Litigation)
- Tom J. Ferber (IP Litigation)
- Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme (IP Litigation); Top 50 Women
- Maria Fernanda Gandarez (Immigration: Business)
- Andrea R. Gendel (Real Estate)
- Michael G. Goldberg (Business Litigation)
- Kimberly N. Grant (Immigration: Business)
- Wayne B. Heicklen (Real Estate)
- Eric M. Hellige (Securities + Corporate Finance)
- James A. Janowitz (Entertainment + Sports)
- Jeffrey C. Johnson (IP)
- Bradley A. Kaufman (Real Estate)
- Daniel L. Kesten (Estate + Probate)
- Ronald B. Kremnitzer (Real Estate)
- Daniel L. Kurtz (Nonprofit Organizations)
- Michael H. Levison (Creditor Debtor Rights)
- Richard Levy, Jr. (Bankruptcy: Business)
- Seth H. Lieberman (Bankruptcy: Business)
- Todd B. Marcus (Business Litigation)
- Bryan T. Mohler (Business Litigation)
- Avram E. Morell (Immigration: Business)
- Edward C. Normandin (M+A)
- M. Ali Panjwani (Securities + Corporate Finance)
- Karen M. Platt (Family Law)
- Judith L. Poller (Family Law); Top 100; Top 50 Women
- Simon N. Pulman (Entertainment + Sports)
- Lawrence Remmel (Banking)
- Brad D. Rose (IP)
- David C. Rose (Business Litigation)
- Danielle Schechner (Real Estate)
- Ronnie Schindel (Family Law)
- Donald Lockhart Schuck (Family Law)
- Frank P. Scibilia (IP Litigation)
- Benjamin K. Semel (Business Litigation)
- Ronald H. Shechtman (Employment + Labor)
- Jonathan T. Shepard (Business Litigation)
- Eric D. Sherman (Real Estate)
- Patrick Sibley (Bankruptcy: Business)
- Mona Simonian (IP Litigation)
- Todd E. Soloway (Real Estate)
- Lawrence A. Spector (M+A)
- Shane J. Stroud (Employee Benefits)
- Michael Weinsier (M+A)
- Donald S. Zakarin (IP Litigation)
- Joshua Zuckerberg (Employment + Labor)
Another 19 up-and-coming members of the firm were designated "Rising Stars":
- Vanessa P. Avello (Employment + Labor)
- LaKeisha M. A. Caton (Employment Litigation: Defense)
- Paul Fotovat (Family Law)
- Andrew M. Goldsmith (Business Litigation)
- Marion Harris (Business Litigation)
- Meghan Hill (Business Litigation)
- Kamilah M. Holder (IP)
- Gozde Kabadayi (Business Litigation)
- John M. Kilgard (IP Litigation)
- Ryan S. Klarberg (IP Litigation)
- Matthew C. Lamb (Business Litigation)
- Matthew B. Marcus (Family Law)
- Roxana Monemdjou (IP)
- Jason S. Pachter (M+A)
- Itai Y. Raz (Business Litigation)
- Nicholas Saady (IP Litigation)
- Amy Stein Simonds (Entertainment + Sports)
- Dina Weinstein (Immigration: Business)
- Eric J. Wisotsky (Business/Corporate)
Super Lawyers uses a combination of peer nominations and independent research to showcase outstanding attorneys who have demonstrated excellence in their practice. Fewer than 5% of the lawyers in a given state are selected for inclusion on the list. Read more using the link below.
