Super Lawyers has named a total of 73 Pryor Cashman attorneys to its 2023 New York Metro list.

The list spotlights 54 attorneys for their achievements across a range of practice areas:

Jeffrey A. Alberts (Criminal Defense: White Collar)

(Criminal Defense: White Collar) Ross M. Bagley (IP Litigation)

(IP Litigation) Richard M. Betheil (Employment + Labor)

(Employment + Labor) Jamie M. Brickell (Business Litigation)

(Business Litigation) Colleen L. Caden (Immigration: Business)

(Immigration: Business) William L. Charron (IP Litigation)

(IP Litigation) John J. Crowe (M+A)

(M+A) Robert J. deBrauwere (IP)

(IP) Michael P. Dunworth (Tax)

(Tax) Ilene S. Farkas (IP Litigation)

(IP Litigation) Tom J. Ferber (IP Litigation)

(IP Litigation) Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme (IP Litigation); Top 50 Women

(IP Litigation); Top 50 Women Maria Fernanda Gandarez (Immigration: Business)

(Immigration: Business) Andrea R. Gendel (Real Estate)

(Real Estate) Michael G. Goldberg (Business Litigation)

(Business Litigation) Kimberly N. Grant (Immigration: Business)

(Immigration: Business) Wayne B. Heicklen (Real Estate)

(Real Estate) Eric M. Hellige (Securities + Corporate Finance)

(Securities + Corporate Finance) James A. Janowitz (Entertainment + Sports)

(Entertainment + Sports) Jeffrey C. Johnson (IP)

(IP) Bradley A. Kaufman (Real Estate)

(Real Estate) Daniel L. Kesten (Estate + Probate)

(Estate + Probate) Ronald B. Kremnitzer (Real Estate)

(Real Estate) Daniel L. Kurtz (Nonprofit Organizations)

(Nonprofit Organizations) Michael H. Levison (Creditor Debtor Rights)

(Creditor Debtor Rights) Richard Levy, Jr. (Bankruptcy: Business)

(Bankruptcy: Business) Seth H. Lieberman (Bankruptcy: Business)

(Bankruptcy: Business) Todd B. Marcus (Business Litigation)

(Business Litigation) Bryan T. Mohler (Business Litigation)

(Business Litigation) Avram E. Morell (Immigration: Business)

(Immigration: Business) Edward C. Normandin (M+A)

(M+A) M. Ali Panjwani (Securities + Corporate Finance)

(Securities + Corporate Finance) Karen M. Platt (Family Law)

(Family Law) Judith L. Poller (Family Law); Top 100; Top 50 Women

(Family Law); Top 100; Top 50 Women Simon N. Pulman (Entertainment + Sports)

(Entertainment + Sports) Lawrence Remmel (Banking)

(Banking) Brad D. Rose (IP)

(IP) David C. Rose (Business Litigation)

(Business Litigation) Danielle Schechner (Real Estate)

(Real Estate) Ronnie Schindel (Family Law)

(Family Law) Donald Lockhart Schuck (Family Law)

(Family Law) Frank P. Scibilia (IP Litigation)

(IP Litigation) Benjamin K. Semel (Business Litigation)

(Business Litigation) Ronald H. Shechtman (Employment + Labor)

(Employment + Labor) Jonathan T. Shepard (Business Litigation)

(Business Litigation) Eric D. Sherman (Real Estate)

(Real Estate) Patrick Sibley (Bankruptcy: Business)

(Bankruptcy: Business) Mona Simonian (IP Litigation)

(IP Litigation) Todd E. Soloway (Real Estate)

(Real Estate) Lawrence A. Spector (M+A)

(M+A) Shane J. Stroud (Employee Benefits)

(Employee Benefits) Michael Weinsier (M+A)

(M+A) Donald S. Zakarin (IP Litigation)

(IP Litigation) Joshua Zuckerberg (Employment + Labor)

Another 19 up-and-coming members of the firm were designated "Rising Stars":

Vanessa P. Avello (Employment + Labor)

(Employment + Labor) LaKeisha M. A. Caton (Employment Litigation: Defense)

(Employment Litigation: Defense) Paul Fotovat (Family Law)

(Family Law) Andrew M. Goldsmith (Business Litigation)

(Business Litigation) Marion Harris (Business Litigation)

(Business Litigation) Meghan Hill (Business Litigation)

(Business Litigation) Kamilah M. Holder (IP)

(IP) Gozde Kabadayi (Business Litigation)

(Business Litigation) John M. Kilgard (IP Litigation)

(IP Litigation) Ryan S. Klarberg (IP Litigation)

(IP Litigation) Matthew C. Lamb (Business Litigation)

(Business Litigation) Matthew B. Marcus (Family Law)

(Family Law) Roxana Monemdjou (IP)

(IP) Jason S. Pachter (M+A)

(M+A) Itai Y. Raz (Business Litigation)

(Business Litigation) Nicholas Saady (IP Litigation)

(IP Litigation) Amy Stein Simonds (Entertainment + Sports)

(Entertainment + Sports) Dina Weinstein (Immigration: Business)

(Immigration: Business) Eric J. Wisotsky (Business/Corporate)

Super Lawyers uses a combination of peer nominations and independent research to showcase outstanding attorneys who have demonstrated excellence in their practice. Fewer than 5% of the lawyers in a given state are selected for inclusion on the list. Read more using the link below.