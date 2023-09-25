Super Lawyers has named a total of 73 Pryor Cashman attorneys to its 2023 New York Metro list.

The list spotlights 54 attorneys for their achievements across a range of practice areas:

  • Jeffrey A. Alberts (Criminal Defense: White Collar)
  • Ross M. Bagley (IP Litigation)
  • Richard M. Betheil (Employment + Labor)
  • Jamie M. Brickell (Business Litigation)
  • Colleen L. Caden (Immigration: Business)
  • William L. Charron (IP Litigation)
  • John J. Crowe (M+A)
  • Robert J. deBrauwere (IP)
  • Michael P. Dunworth (Tax)
  • Ilene S. Farkas (IP Litigation)
  • Tom J. Ferber (IP Litigation)
  • Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme (IP Litigation); Top 50 Women
  • Maria Fernanda Gandarez (Immigration: Business)
  • Andrea R. Gendel (Real Estate)
  • Michael G. Goldberg (Business Litigation)
  • Kimberly N. Grant (Immigration: Business)
  • Wayne B. Heicklen (Real Estate)
  • Eric M. Hellige (Securities + Corporate Finance)
  • James A. Janowitz (Entertainment + Sports)
  • Jeffrey C. Johnson (IP)
  • Bradley A. Kaufman (Real Estate)
  • Daniel L. Kesten (Estate + Probate)
  • Ronald B. Kremnitzer (Real Estate)
  • Daniel L. Kurtz (Nonprofit Organizations)
  • Michael H. Levison (Creditor Debtor Rights)
  • Richard Levy, Jr. (Bankruptcy: Business)
  • Seth H. Lieberman (Bankruptcy: Business)
  • Todd B. Marcus (Business Litigation)
  • Bryan T. Mohler (Business Litigation)
  • Avram E. Morell (Immigration: Business)
  • Edward C. Normandin (M+A)
  • M. Ali Panjwani (Securities + Corporate Finance)
  • Karen M. Platt (Family Law)
  • Judith L. Poller (Family Law); Top 100; Top 50 Women
  • Simon N. Pulman (Entertainment + Sports)
  • Lawrence Remmel (Banking)
  • Brad D. Rose (IP)
  • David C. Rose (Business Litigation)
  • Danielle Schechner (Real Estate)
  • Ronnie Schindel (Family Law)
  • Donald Lockhart Schuck (Family Law)
  • Frank P. Scibilia (IP Litigation)
  • Benjamin K. Semel (Business Litigation)
  • Ronald H. Shechtman (Employment + Labor)
  • Jonathan T. Shepard (Business Litigation)
  • Eric D. Sherman (Real Estate)
  • Patrick Sibley (Bankruptcy: Business)
  • Mona Simonian (IP Litigation)
  • Todd E. Soloway (Real Estate)
  • Lawrence A. Spector (M+A)
  • Shane J. Stroud (Employee Benefits)
  • Michael Weinsier (M+A)
  • Donald S. Zakarin (IP Litigation)
  • Joshua Zuckerberg (Employment + Labor)

Another 19 up-and-coming members of the firm were designated "Rising Stars":

  • Vanessa P. Avello (Employment + Labor)
  • LaKeisha M. A. Caton (Employment Litigation: Defense)
  • Paul Fotovat (Family Law)
  • Andrew M. Goldsmith (Business Litigation)
  • Marion Harris (Business Litigation)
  • Meghan Hill (Business Litigation)
  • Kamilah M. Holder (IP)
  • Gozde Kabadayi (Business Litigation)
  • John M. Kilgard (IP Litigation)
  • Ryan S. Klarberg (IP Litigation)
  • Matthew C. Lamb (Business Litigation)
  • Matthew B. Marcus (Family Law)
  • Roxana Monemdjou (IP)
  • Jason S. Pachter (M+A)
  • Itai Y. Raz (Business Litigation)
  • Nicholas Saady (IP Litigation)
  • Amy Stein Simonds (Entertainment + Sports)
  • Dina Weinstein (Immigration: Business)
  • Eric J. Wisotsky (Business/Corporate)

Super Lawyers uses a combination of peer nominations and independent research to showcase outstanding attorneys who have demonstrated excellence in their practice. Fewer than 5% of the lawyers in a given state are selected for inclusion on the list. Read more using the link below.

