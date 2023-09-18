United States:
Seyfarth At Work President Philippe Weiss Discusses Rolling Back Office Perks On WGN Radio (Chicago) (Podcast)
18 September 2023
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
WGN Radio (Chicago) interviewed Philippe Weiss in its
"Wintrust Business Lunch" segment on September 5. Weiss
discussed how companies are beginning to roll back office perks and
how both employers and employees can still be kept happy. You can
listen to the full interview at Min. 5:23 here.
