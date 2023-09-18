WGN Radio (Chicago) interviewed Philippe Weiss in its "Wintrust Business Lunch" segment on September 5. Weiss discussed how companies are beginning to roll back office perks and how both employers and employees can still be kept happy. You can listen to the full interview at Min. 5:23 here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.