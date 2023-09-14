United States:
Pioneers And Pathfinders: Karl Chapman (Podcast)
14 September 2023
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Pioneers and Pathfinders · Karl Chapman
Today we speak with Karl Chapman, chief executive at Kim
Technologies. After studying law at the University of Birmingham in
England, Karl decided to go in a different direction from the
lawyer path, working in finance and later starting a recruitment
and training consultancy. Karl went on to found AdviserPlus
Business Solutions, a leading advisory outsourcing company in the
UK. AdviserPlus then created Riverview Law, which focused on
providing managed services to corporate legal departments. Karl was
chief executive at Riverview Law, then strategic advisor, following
its acquisition by Ernst & Young. Today, he serves as director
at Kim Technologies, a leading no-code, configurable technology
platform that helps organizations—legal and
nonlegal—automate their workflows, case management, and
documents.
In today's conversation, Karl talks about his decision to go
from law school to business, the early business challenges of
Riverview Law, the wide scope of Kim Technologies' services,
and the key factor for large language models of the future.
