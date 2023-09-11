United States:
Rose Named To 2024 Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators List
11 September 2023
Pryor Cashman LLP
Pryor Cashman Partner David Rose, a member of the firm's
Executive Committee, a member of the Litigation, Media +
Entertainment, and Sports Groups, and co-chair of the Alternative
Dispute Resolution Practice, has been named to the 2024
Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators in America list.
This is the second edition of the Lawdragon list,
"assessing America's top talent among those who represent,
chiefly, corporations and other wealthy entities in epic battles
involving antitrust; financial and securities litigation;
intellectual property; commercial; real estate; M&A and
Chancery; cybersecurity and data privacy; and, of course, white
collar and investigations."
David was lauded for his commercial litigation work,
particularly for Media + Entertainment and Finance clients.
See the full 500 Leading Litigators list using the link
below.
