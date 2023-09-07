self

Pioneers and Pathfinders · Amy Yeung

Our guest today is Amy Yeung, VP and Deputy General Counsel at Sallie Mae, and a well-known legal tech thought leader. As a paralegal at Williams & Connolly LLP, Amy learned the ins and outs of the profession and found inspiration in the lawyers she assisted. After working in the securities group at WilmerHale, she changed course and joined the gaming company ZeniMax Media as assistant general counsel. Amy would continue to serve various legal tech functions for the next several years before joining the financial services company Sallie Mae. Additionally, Amy is chair of the Law Department Management Network, the largest Network of the Association of Corporate Counsel, and she is a public speaker on topics such as data privacy, cultural change, and leadership. She has also been a mentor to many in the legal industry, and has received numerous accolades and honors, having recently been included in Corporate Counsel Business Journal's inaugural "50 Women to Watch."

Today, Amy discusses her decision to take an in-house role at a gaming company, the considerations that have guided her throughout her career, and the need for informed dialogue as technology continues to advance.

Related Links

Amy Yeung on LinkedIn

Amy Yeung's Website

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.