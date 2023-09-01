United States:
Perspectives And Pathways: Life As A First-Generation Lawyer (Podcast)
01 September 2023
Jones Day
Each lawyer who is the first in their family to attend law
school (and, in many cases, college) forges a unique path to a
legal career. In this podcast, the Firm's Rasha Gerges Shields,
Abe Hester, and Stephen Scott share stories from their journeys as
"first-generation" lawyers.
LISTEN TO PREVIOUS PODCASTS
