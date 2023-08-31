Christine Lazatin is a partner in Proskauer's Corporate Department and member of the firm's Sports Practice Group. A pioneer in the largely male-dominated field of sports law, Christine has been recognized as an elite lawyer by a variety of sports and legal publications and is a catalyst for progress and advancement. She serves as a partner liaison to the Proskauer Women's Alliance and is an active participant in the firm's Women's Sponsorship Program. In addition, she is committed to individualized mentoring for long term success. Christine acutely understands that to build generations of talent and achievement, we must teach young lawyers not only the technical aspects of the law, but also how to be assertive and authentic to themselves – at the deal table, in the boardroom and every stop in between.

Women In Law: Christine Lazatin Q&A (Video)

