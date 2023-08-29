This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation with Sheridan Organ a summer associate in Foley's Boston office. Sheridan discusses growing up in Winnetka, Illinois, attending McGill University and Boston University School of Law. She reflects on working before becoming a dual-degree student, earning both her J.D. and Master of Public Health. Sheridan also discusses her experience as a Foley/Mayo Clinic Fellow, spending a summer with Mayo Clinic's in-house legal team, prior joining Foley's Boston office as a summer associate. Finally, Sheridan provides advice on the importance of over communicating. Listen to the full discussion below.

Sheridan's Profile:

Title : Summer Associate

: Summer Associate Foley Office : Boston

: Boston Practice Area: Healthcare

Healthcare Hometown: Winnetka, IL

Winnetka, IL College: McGill University

McGill University Law School: Boston University School of Law

Click here for full list of The Path & The Practice episodes.

You can also find, and subscribe, to this podcast on all major podcast platforms including iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify and Google Play.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.