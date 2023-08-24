self

Pioneers and Pathfinders · Best of Pioneers and Pathfinders: Jayne Reardon

As we head into the dog days of summer, we thought we would replay one of our favorite episodes. Given that August is National Civility Month, it seemed appropriate to revisit our episode with Jayne Reardon, former executive director of the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Professionalism. Jayne has since retired from this role, but she continues to speak on professionalism topics such as civility, diversity, and leadership. We hope you enjoy the conversation. We will return with new episodes after Labor Day.

In this episode, we are joined by Jayne Reardon of the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Professionalism, which promotes a more civil, professional, and inclusive legal culture in the state. In her nearly 16 years at the commission, Jayne has overseen a growing roster of initiatives rooted in civility, including programs on ethics, diversity, well-being, and the future of law. These programs are united by her belief that the legal profession can and should do better in meeting the legal needs of consumers by unlocking the underutilized potential of attorneys.

Listen in to our conversation to learn:

How Jayne's approach to the issues facing the profession are shaped by her prior experience as a successful trial lawyer.

What she sees as the barriers to civility in the profession.

How a focus on civility can increase access to justice.

