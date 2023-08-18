The Best Lawyers in America has included 52 Pryor Cashman attorneys in its 2024 edition, lauding their work across a wide range of practice areas.

Thirty-three lawyers from the firm's three offices were named to the 30th edition of the "Best Lawyers" list, which uses peer feedback to recognize exceptional lawyers in specific practice areas and regions:

New York, NY

Anne S. Atkinson (*) Entertainment Law - Motion Pictures and Television

Colleen L. Caden (2011) [10] Immigration Law

William L. Charron (*) Art Law

Ilene S. Farkas (2020) [5] Copyright Law Litigation - Intellectual Property

Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme (2021) Litigation - Intellectual Property

Richard S. Frazer (*) Franchise Law

Wayne B. Heicklen (2012) [10] Real Estate Law

James A. Janowitz (2010) [15] Copyright Law Entertainment Law - Motion Pictures and Television

Richard L. Kay (2010) [15] Trusts and Estates

Daniel L. Kesten (2020) [5] Trusts and Estates

Ronald B. Kremnitzer (2010) [15] Real Estate Law

Daniel L. Kurtz (2010) [15] Nonprofit / Charities Law

Todd B. Marcus (2017) [5] Litigation - Real Estate

Avram E. Morell (2015) [10] Immigration Law

Karen M. Platt (2012) [10] Family Law

Judith L. Poller (2012) [10] Family Law

Simon Pulman (2023) Entertainment Law - Motion Pictures and Television

Brad D. Rose (2020) [5] Entertainment Law - Music Litigation - Intellectual Property Trademark Law

Ronnie Schindel (2023) Family Law

Donald L. Schuck (2007) [15] Family Law

Frank P. Scibilia (2021) Copyright Law

Ronald H. Shechtman (2013) [10] Labor Law - Management Litigation - Labor and Employment

Eric D. Sherman (2023) Litigation - Real Estate

Todd E. Soloway (2014) [10] Leisure and Hospitality Law Litigation - Real Estate Real Estate Law

Shane Stroud (*) Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

Elizabeth Warner (*) Family Law

Eric B. Woldenberg (*) Litigation and Controversy - Tax

Donald S. Zakarin (2015) [10] Entertainment Law - Music

Joshua Zuckerberg (2023) Litigation - Labor and Employment



Los Angeles, CA

Michael J. Niborski (2023) Entertainment Law - Motion Pictures and Television Media Law

Michael L. Novicoff (2019) [5] Entertainment Law - Motion Pictures and Television

Karen M. Robson (2015) [10] Entertainment Law - Motion Pictures and Television



Miami, FL

James G. Sammataro (2012) [10] Entertainment Law - Motion Pictures and Television Litigation - Intellectual Property



(Year) First year the lawyer was listed in the published practice area; (*) Lawyers who are listed for the first time in Best Lawyers; [#] Milestone of years recognized by Best Lawyers.

Nineteen of the firm's up-and-coming lawyers were named to the fourth edition of the "Ones to Watch" list, which recognizes extraordinary lawyers who have been in private practice for less than 10 years:

New York, NY

Erica Allegretta (2022) Immigration Law

Matthew Barkan (*) Commercial Litigation

LaKeisha M.A. Caton (2022) Litigation - Labor and Employment

Daniel Devine (2023) Real Estate Law

Francesca N. Djerejian (2023) Corporate Law Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Paul A. Fotovat (2023) Family Law

Andrew M. Goldsmith (2021) Commercial Litigation Litigation - Intellectual Property

Joshua M. Greenberg (*) Entertainment and Sports Law Intellectual Property Law

Evan D. Hey (2022) Immigration Law

Meghan E. Hill (2022) Litigation - Real Estate Real Estate Law

Lara K. Hoffman (*) Commercial Litigation

Felicity Kohn (2021) Commercial Litigation Intellectual Property Law

Meghan Lenahan (*) Immigration Law

Joseph Micali (2021) Intellectual Property Law

Daniel Pohlman (2021) Alternative Dispute Resolution Litigation - Securities

Andrew Richmond (2023) Litigation - Bankruptcy

Nicholas Saady (*) Intellectual Property Law

Sophia Sofferman (*) Entertainment and Sports Law

Amy Stein Simonds (*) Entertainment and Sports Law



(Year) First year the lawyer was listed in the published practice area; (*) Lawyers who are listed for the first time in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch.

