The Best Lawyers in America has included 52 Pryor Cashman attorneys in its 2024 edition, lauding their work across a wide range of practice areas.
Thirty-three lawyers from the firm's three offices were named to the 30th edition of the "Best Lawyers" list, which uses peer feedback to recognize exceptional lawyers in specific practice areas and regions:
New York, NY
- Anne S. Atkinson (*)
- Entertainment Law - Motion Pictures and Television
- Colleen L. Caden (2011) [10]
- Immigration Law
- William L. Charron (*)
- Art Law
- Ilene S. Farkas (2020) [5]
- Copyright Law
- Litigation - Intellectual Property
- Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme (2021)
- Litigation - Intellectual Property
- Richard S. Frazer (*)
- Franchise Law
- Wayne B. Heicklen (2012) [10]
- Real Estate Law
- James A. Janowitz (2010) [15]
- Copyright Law
- Entertainment Law - Motion Pictures and Television
- Richard L. Kay (2010) [15]
- Trusts and Estates
- Daniel L. Kesten (2020) [5]
- Trusts and Estates
- Ronald B. Kremnitzer (2010) [15]
- Real Estate Law
- Daniel L. Kurtz (2010) [15]
- Nonprofit / Charities Law
- Todd B. Marcus (2017) [5]
- Litigation - Real Estate
- Avram E. Morell (2015) [10]
- Immigration Law
- Karen M. Platt (2012) [10]
- Family Law
- Judith L. Poller (2012) [10]
- Family Law
- Simon Pulman (2023)
- Entertainment Law - Motion Pictures and Television
- Brad D. Rose (2020) [5]
- Entertainment Law - Music
- Litigation - Intellectual Property
- Trademark Law
- Ronnie Schindel (2023)
- Family Law
- Donald L. Schuck (2007) [15]
- Family Law
- Frank P. Scibilia (2021)
- Copyright Law
- Ronald H. Shechtman (2013) [10]
- Labor Law - Management
- Litigation - Labor and Employment
- Eric D. Sherman (2023)
- Litigation - Real Estate
- Todd E. Soloway (2014) [10]
- Leisure and Hospitality Law
- Litigation - Real Estate
- Real Estate Law
- Shane Stroud (*)
- Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
- Elizabeth Warner (*)
- Family Law
- Eric B. Woldenberg (*)
- Litigation and Controversy - Tax
- Donald S. Zakarin (2015) [10]
- Entertainment Law - Music
- Joshua Zuckerberg (2023)
- Litigation - Labor and Employment
Los Angeles, CA
- Michael J. Niborski (2023)
- Entertainment Law - Motion Pictures and Television
- Media Law
- Michael L. Novicoff (2019) [5]
- Entertainment Law - Motion Pictures and Television
- Karen M. Robson (2015) [10]
- Entertainment Law - Motion Pictures and Television
Miami, FL
- James G. Sammataro (2012) [10]
- Entertainment Law - Motion Pictures and Television
- Litigation - Intellectual Property
(Year) First year the lawyer was listed in the published practice area; (*) Lawyers who are listed for the first time in Best Lawyers; [#] Milestone of years recognized by Best Lawyers.
Nineteen of the firm's up-and-coming lawyers were named to the fourth edition of the "Ones to Watch" list, which recognizes extraordinary lawyers who have been in private practice for less than 10 years:
New York, NY
- Erica Allegretta (2022)
- Immigration Law
- Matthew Barkan (*)
- Commercial Litigation
- LaKeisha M.A. Caton (2022)
- Litigation - Labor and Employment
- Daniel Devine (2023)
- Real Estate Law
- Francesca N. Djerejian (2023)
- Corporate Law
- Mergers and Acquisitions Law
- Paul A. Fotovat (2023)
- Family Law
- Andrew M. Goldsmith (2021)
- Commercial Litigation
- Litigation - Intellectual Property
- Joshua M. Greenberg (*)
- Entertainment and Sports Law
- Intellectual Property Law
- Evan D. Hey (2022)
- Immigration Law
- Meghan E. Hill (2022)
- Litigation - Real Estate
- Real Estate Law
- Lara K. Hoffman (*)
- Commercial Litigation
- Felicity Kohn (2021)
- Commercial Litigation
- Intellectual Property Law
- Meghan Lenahan (*)
- Immigration Law
- Joseph Micali (2021)
- Intellectual Property Law
- Daniel Pohlman (2021)
- Alternative Dispute Resolution
- Litigation - Securities
- Andrew Richmond (2023)
- Litigation - Bankruptcy
- Nicholas Saady (*)
- Intellectual Property Law
- Sophia Sofferman (*)
- Entertainment and Sports Law
- Amy Stein Simonds (*)
- Entertainment and Sports Law
(Year) First year the lawyer was listed in the published practice area; (*) Lawyers who are listed for the first time in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch.
See the full Best Lawyers lists using the links below.
Resources
- [Best Lawyers] Pryor Cashman LLP: The Best Lawyers in America (2024 Edition)
- [Best Lawyers] The Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch (2024 Edition)
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.