Now more than ever, conversations around legal technology and innovation can be incredibly overwhelming—especially for those who are worried about the implications of generative AI. Our guest today helps facilitate these important discussions, with the goal of making new technology less intimidating for lawyers. Cat Casey is chief growth officer at Reveal-Brainspace, a cloud-based provider of ediscovery software, which helps legal professionals solve complex discovery problems. Prior to joining the company, she served as a practitioner for multiple legal tech firms, ran a global tech practice for a top 10 law firm, and was a national subject matter expert on ediscovery, cyber, and legal tech at KPMG and PwC. While serving these many roles, Cat developed her own brand as "The Technocat," speaking and writing on AI and other subjects in tech across various platforms. Today, at Reveal-Brainspace, she leads marketing and direction for the company's legal tech solutions, and frequently guest lectures on ediscovery, emerging data, and all things legal AI.

In our wide-ranging discussion, Cat talks about being a "recovering introvert," how ChatGPT will change how we conduct research, her fascinating work at Reveal-Brainspace, and her thoughts on the future of legal tech.

