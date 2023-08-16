This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation with Rick Ali, a summer associate in Foley's Houston office. Rick reflects on growing up in Sugarland, Texas, attending Texas A&M University and South Texas College of Law. He shares his life prior to law school, which included working for his parents' ATM company and real estate investing. Rick then shares his experience in law school and interviewing with Foley. Finally, he discusses his experience as a summer associate and provides advice on the importance of picking a firm that doesn't give you "Sunday scaries." Listen to the full discussion below.

Rick's Profile:

Title : Summer Associate

: Summer Associate Foley Office : Houston

: Houston Practice Area: Litigation

Litigation Hometown: Sugarland, TX

Sugarland, TX College: Texas A&M University

Texas A&M University Law School: South Texas College of Law Houston

