This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation with Maame Yaa Norman. Maame Yaa is a summer associate in Foley's Milwaukee office. In this discussion, she reflects on growing-up in Accra, Ghana, earning her Bachelor of Science at Hampton University, her PhD from Carnegie Mellon University, and attending Indiana University Maurer School of Law. She reflects on moving to the U.S. for school, majoring in chemical engineering, earning her PhD and working for nearly a decade before attending law school. Maame Yaa also shares her experience as a summer associate in Foley's Milwaukee office and gives advice to law students on the importance of cultivating relationships with your law school peers. Listen to the full discussion below.

