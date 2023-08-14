ARTICLE

This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation with John (J.P.) Riley a summer associate in Foley's San Diego office. J.P. reflects on growing up in Chesapeake, Virginia, attending James Madison University and the University of San Diego School of Law. He shares his life prior to law school, as a high-school music teacher, and discusses how his interest in school administration sparked the decision to attend law school. J.P. then shares his experience in law school and connecting with Foley. Finally, he discusses his experience as a summer associate and provides advice on the importance of trying different things. Listen to the full discussion below.

J.P.'s Profile:

Title : Summer Associate

: Summer Associate Foley Office : San Diego

: San Diego Practice Area: Intellectual Property

Intellectual Property Hometown: Chesapeake, Virginia

Chesapeake, Virginia College: James Madison University

James Madison University Law School: Indiana University Maurer School of Law

