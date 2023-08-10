self

Pioneers and Pathfinders · Shana Simmons

Today we speak with Shana Simmons, chief legal officer at Everlaw, an advanced eDiscovery platform helping legal organizations solve the challenges of discovery and investigations more efficiently. Shana began her professional journey as a middle school and high school teacher before pursuing her lifelong dream of becoming a lawyer. After working in a corporate practice at an international law firm, Shana took an in-house role with Google as a contracts manager, where she focused on enhancing the company's legal operations. While working at Google, she was a fellow at the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity. As chief legal officer at Everlaw, Shana leads a team responsible for the company's legal, commercial, privacy, regulatory, and governance, risk, and compliance matters.

In our discussion, Shana talks about what she learned as a teacher, the importance of legal ops, finding a community at the LCLD, and her exciting work at Everlaw.

