Pryor Cashman Founding Partner Gideon Cashman has been honored with a 2023 New York Law Journal Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing his longstanding and ongoing contributions to the legal world in and beyond New York City.

In addition to co-founding the firm in 1963 with Pete Pryor, Gideon's distinguished legal career has included serving as associate counsel to the New York Waterfront Commission, a lieutenant in the Army Judge Advocate General's Corps, and an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Criminal Division in the Southern District of New York, where he became Chief of Criminal Appeals.

Gideon is a staunch supporter of pro bono legal services and volunteer efforts that help improve the lives of those who live, work, and play in the New York area. He and several colleagues have been recipients of the New York State Bar Association's Empire State Counsel award, given to those who dedicate 50 hours or more of pro bono legal services annually. An advocate of the firm's enduring commitment to serving the legal needs of NYC's fire officers, Gideon personally devoted significant pro bono time to them following 9/11. When former Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg declared "Pryor Cashman Day" on October 8, 2013, in honor of the firm's 50th anniversary, he praised Gideon and his colleagues for their tireless dedication to serving clients across the nation.

"My philosophy was to find the best lawyers, provide them with such guidance and support as appropriate, and then let them put their talents to work," he says. "In that way, we have nurtured a collegial culture and avoided the heavy hand of unneeded interference."

NYLJ says of the accolade, "This award isn't for the lawyer who notches an occasional outstanding year—it goes to the professionals who put in the work, year in and year out. Our winners have made an impact on the legal community and the practice of law over an entire career."

Read more about this honor using the link below.

