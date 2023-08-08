Angie McEwen has seen Birmingham-based Butler Snow grow tremendously since she joined the law firm.

Now a member of the firm's executive committee, she talks about that growth, including the opening of a new office in Huntsville.

On the podcast, McEwen talks about what her firm is doing in Huntsville and elsewhere, and she also talks about law school taking her away from Alabama and why she came back.

To read more and listen to the podcast, click here.

