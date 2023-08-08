United States:
Angie McEwen Of Butler Snow Talks About The Law Firm's Growth, Particularly In The Huntsville Area – Business Alabama (Podcast)
08 August 2023
Butler Snow LLP
Angie McEwen has seen Birmingham-based Butler Snow grow
tremendously since she joined the law firm.
Now a member of the firm's executive committee, she talks
about that growth, including the opening of a new office in
Huntsville.
On the podcast, McEwen talks about what her firm is doing in
Huntsville and elsewhere, and she also talks about law school
taking her away from Alabama and why she came back.
To read more and listen to the podcast, click here.
