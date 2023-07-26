Partners Alyssa DaCunha and Joel Green, co-chairs of WilmerHale's congressional investigations practice, spoke with The American Lawyer about the recent increase in the number of congressional investigations amid heightened government enforcement and oversight, with WilmerHale handling roughly 50 active congressional matters.

Excerpt: "The amount of active congressional matters the firm is handling is higher this year than the year prior, Alyssa DaCunha, who co-chairs the congressional investigations practice with Green, said in an interview, contributing to an uptick in oversight hearings this year overall."

As government agencies increase industry-wide enforcement and Congress continues to pursue aggressive oversight agendas throughout multiple committees, Washington DC law firms have been kept busy. WilmerHale has been involved in over 160 congressional representations since 2019. This year alone, WilmerHale has prepared clients, including Norfolk Southern and Moderna, for seven hearings. In anticipation of the 2024 Presidential election, high volumes of active oversight are expected to continue as the Republicans and Democrats aim to highlight partisan interests.

Read the full article.

Originally published byThe American Lawyer, July 20, 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.