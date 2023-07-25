United States:
Litigator Of The Week: Runner-Up
Cooley lawyers Kathleen Hartnett, Daniel Grooms, Audrey
Mott-Smith and Alexandra Eber earned a spot on The American
Lawyer's Litigation Daily Litigator of the Week Runners-Up and
Shout Outs list for securing a ruling vacating a second-degree
murder conviction for pro bono client Nakia Roy.
Originally Published by The American Lawyer's Litigation
Daily
