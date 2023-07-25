Cooley lawyers Kathleen Hartnett, Daniel Grooms, Audrey Mott-Smith and Alexandra Eber earned a spot on The American Lawyer's Litigation Daily Litigator of the Week Runners-Up and Shout Outs list for securing a ruling vacating a second-degree murder conviction for pro bono client Nakia Roy.

Read the article (subscription required)

Originally Published by The American Lawyer's Litigation Daily

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.