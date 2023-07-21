self

Pioneers and Pathfinders · Mary Juetten

Today's guest is Mary Juetten, founder and CEO of Traklight, a company that provides businesses, entrepreneurs, and inventors with automation software tools and resources to help them identify business risks and legal needs. Mary's professional journey began in finance, where she learned the basics of examining systems and processes. While working as a CFO, she oversaw her company's merger and learned more about contracts, inspiring her to pursue law. During law school, she came up with the idea for Traklight and decided to return to the business world after earning her JD. Additionally, Mary is an advisory board member at Integra Ledger, a digital trust technology infrastructure based on enterprise blockchain technology. She is also an advisory board member of RightsLedger, a universal ledger focused on digital ownership management tracking, rights management, and global monetization using blockchain.

In our conversation, Mary discusses attending law school with a business background, making the leap to entrepreneurship, and the usefulness of blockchain.

