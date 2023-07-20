It's been a busy few months since we announced our proposed merger with Allen & Overy. The response has been overwhelmingly positive from clients, employees and the wider legal community and has strengthened our confidence in the transformational nature of this combination.

In Allen & Overy, we have found a firm whose culture, dedication to its clients, and caliber of expertise complements ours. Hear more from Wim and Adam on the significant progress we have made in achieving our combined goal.

