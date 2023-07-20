United States:
A&O Shearman Update (Video)
20 July 2023
Shearman & Sterling LLP
It's been a busy few months since we announced our proposed
merger with Allen & Overy. The response has been overwhelmingly
positive from clients, employees and the wider legal community and
has strengthened our confidence in the transformational nature of
this combination.
In Allen & Overy, we have found a firm whose culture,
dedication to its clients, and caliber of expertise complements
ours. Hear more from Wim and Adam on the significant progress we
have made in achieving our combined goal.
