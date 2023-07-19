What/Who inspired you to become a lawyer?

I am inspired by the prospect of being the first attorney in my family, and I am encouraged by my mentors across professions who believe in my abilities. I love to learn, and see joining the legal field as an opportunity to fuel my passion for lifelong discovery and service to others.

What are some activities you enjoy doing when you are not studying or working?

I enjoy cooking and trying new restaurants, travelling, anything related to music, spending time in nature, and spending time with my family!

If you were a superhero, what would your superpower be and why?

I have always thought it would be awesome to be able to fly! It would be super convenient and a fun relief from day to day life. (If not flying, then perhaps the ability to control time, however, I have seen enough movies to know that never works out as planned.)

If you were an item in a happy meal, what would you be and why?

If I were in a Happy Meal, I would have to be the fries, because fries make everyone happy! Also, the mix of fries is simultaneously diverse and simple, with no two fries exactly the same, but they all are golden, warm, and make every experience better.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.