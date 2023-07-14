Pryor Cashman has again earned exceptional results in the annual Vault rankings of midsize firms, being named No. 2 on the "Best Midsize Law Firms in New York" list, along with several other top rankings in NYC and nationally.

The firm was ranked No. 8 on Vault's overall "Best Midsize Law Firms to Work For" list, with anonymous associate feedback saying of the firm:

"Very congenial."

"Great work-life balance."

"...I'd like to remain here and can see my future here."

Pryor Cashman's full 2024 Vault rankings include:

No. 2: Best Midsize Law Firms in New York

No. 8: Best Midsize Law Firms for Informal Training, Mentoring & Sponsorship

No. 8: Best Midsize Law Firms to Work For

No. 9: Best Midsize Law Firms for Firm Culture

No. 8: Informal Training, Mentoring, & Sponsorship

No. 9: Firm Culture

No. 10: Satisfaction

