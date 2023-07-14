Pryor Cashman has again earned exceptional results in the annual Vault rankings of midsize firms, being named No. 2 on the "Best Midsize Law Firms in New York" list, along with several other top rankings in NYC and nationally.

The firm was ranked No. 8 on Vault's overall "Best Midsize Law Firms to Work For" list, with anonymous associate feedback saying of the firm:

  • "Very congenial."
  • "Great work-life balance."
  • "...I'd like to remain here and can see my future here."

Pryor Cashman's full 2024 Vault rankings include:

  • No. 2: Best Midsize Law Firms in New York
  • No. 8: Best Midsize Law Firms for Informal Training, Mentoring & Sponsorship
  • No. 8: Best Midsize Law Firms to Work For
  • No. 9: Best Midsize Law Firms for Firm Culture
  • No. 8: Informal Training, Mentoring, & Sponsorship
  • No. 9: Firm Culture
  • No. 10: Satisfaction

