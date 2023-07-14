United States:
Summer Highlight: Meet Benjamin Brewton
14 July 2023
Drew Eckl & Farnham, LLP
1.What/who inspired you to become a lawyer?
The American ideal of jurisprudence
2.What are some activities you enjoy doing when you are
not studying or working?
Anything outdoors, particularly fishing and land management.
3.What event/experience are you most looking forward
this summer?
I am looking forward to sitting in on some mediations and
learning about that process.
4.If you were an item in a happy meal, what would you be
and why?
I believe I would be the 2001 Snoopy #4 Boy Scout Edition Snoopy
complete with flashlight because I am doglike in my loyalty and I
enjoy the outdoors.
