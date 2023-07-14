ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

1.What/who inspired you to become a lawyer?

The American ideal of jurisprudence

2.What are some activities you enjoy doing when you are not studying or working?

Anything outdoors, particularly fishing and land management.

3.What event/experience are you most looking forward this summer?

I am looking forward to sitting in on some mediations and learning about that process.

4.If you were an item in a happy meal, what would you be and why?

I believe I would be the 2001 Snoopy #4 Boy Scout Edition Snoopy complete with flashlight because I am doglike in my loyalty and I enjoy the outdoors.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.