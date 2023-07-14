1.What/who inspired you to become a lawyer?

Both of my parents are immigrants, so I distinctly remember going to one of their consultations with an immigration law attorney when I was a young child. At some point during the consultation, the attorney asked if I would like to help her "draft" some documents so I would not get bored, which I did, albeit with too many typos to count. Ever since that moment, I knew that I wanted to be an attorney.

2.What are some activities you enjoy doing when you are not studying or working?

I enjoy hiking and spending time with my fiancée and our three pets.

3.What event/experience are you most looking forward this summer?

I'm a huge Braves fan, so I am looking forward to the Braves v. Twins game.

4.If you were an item in a happy meal, what would you be and why?

If I were a happy meal item, I would be the 6-piece nuggets because they help tie the entire happy meal together, with each meal piece independently adding its own unique value.

