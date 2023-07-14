1.What/who inspired you to become a lawyer?

I've always wanted to be a person that makes a real difference in people's lives and in the world. I think lawyers have a lot of opportunities to do that throughout their careers.

2.What are some activities you enjoy doing when you are not studying or working?

I've played tennis since high school and played in college, so I still love to play it when I have the free time. I'm also trying to pick up golf, but it's harder than it looks.

3.What event/experience are you most looking forward this summer?

I am looking forward to getting more hands-on legal experience. I don't have any lawyers in my family or really know any other than the people I have met along the way. So, it is great to be able to get out of the books and get real work done while learning from many great lawyers.

4.If you were an item in a happy meal, what would you be and why?

I guess I would be the cheeseburger. For no real reason other than I am a pretty big fan of a good burger.

