Our guest today is Michael D.J. Eisenberg, an attorney who shares his deep knowledge of legal technology through his blog and podcast, The Tech Savvy Lawyer. A tech wiz with a master's degree in civil engineering, Michael decided to pursue law school as a way to broaden his skill set. After working at the US Navy-Marine Corps Court of Criminal Appeals and at the Workers' Compensation section of the Ohio Attorney General's Office, Michael decided to start his own practice, where he has focused on advocating for veterans, military members, and federal employees for nearly two decades. Throughout his legal career, he has used technology to make his work more efficient, offering tips to fellow attorneys along the way. In 2019, Michael started the blog The Tech Savvy Lawyer, aimed to assist legal professionals with their technology skills on a broader scale. Since launching the blog, he has also recorded a number of podcast episodes under The Tech Savvy Lawyer brand.

Today, Michael talks about how his grandfather influenced his career path, his decision to become a solo practitioner, using technology to save time, and his life as a podcaster.

