- What/Who inspired you to become a
lawyer?
As a high school senior I participated in a Sports law conference and was a contributing speaker on Salary arbitration and the effects of player salaries on local economies. This initially peaked my interest into the legal field but it ultimately was promulgated by my experience planning the 2021 NFL Draft with the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission.
- What are some activities you enjoy doing when you are
not studying or working?
I enjoy reading, traveling, working out, collecting sneakers, spending time with my son.
- What event/experience are you most looking forward to
this summer?
Exploring the nuances of litigation: depositions, mediation, and client relations. Also, the braves game.
- If you were an item in a happy meal, what would be and
why?
The apples. They are crisp, refreshing, and not too overwhelming.
