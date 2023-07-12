Kate Driscoll authored an article with Veronica Ip, Associate General Counsel at McKinsey & Company, sharing what they learned from their secondment experience and providing a blueprint that other in-house legal teams considering secondments might follow in the future.

Last year, the Litigation & Investigations team at McKinsey instituted its first ever secondment program when Veronica went on parental leave. Kate was onboarded to take over Veronica's role while she was out. The program was very successful and served as a great example of how a deep and thoughtful collaboration can unlock mutually beneficial results for in-house legal teams and their outside counsel. Read the full article about their experience

