This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation with Claude Treece. Claude is a partner in Foley's Houston office. In 2016, after a career as a litigator, Claude was appointed to CEO of Gardere Wynne Sewell LLP. Foley and Gardere combined in 2018. Since that time, Claude has served as Foley's Chief Administrative Partner and is a member of the firm's management team. In this conversation, Claude reflects on growing-up in San Antonio, TX, attending Rice University for undergrad and the University of Texas School of Law. He reflects on the years he spent litigating, his transition in to leadership, and the business of law. Claude also remarks on the 5-year anniversary of the Foley/Gardere combination, and the culture of Foley. Finally, Clause provides insight on the importance of being open to change and adapting as a lawyer. Listen to the full discussion below.

Claude's Profile:

Title: Partner

Foley Office: Houston

Practice Area: Business Litigation and Dispute Resolution

Hometown: San Antonio, TX

College: Rice University

Law School: University of Texas Law School

