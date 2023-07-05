Pryor Cashman client Macmillan Publishers announced that it will serve as executive producers and financiers for a movie adaptation of the popular The Pout-Pout Fish children's books written by Deborah Diesen and illustrated by Dan Hanna.

MiMO Studios and Like a Photon Creative have started production on The Pout-Pout Fish: The Movie in Australia. In a press release announcing the deal, Jen Besser, President of Macmillan Children's Publishing Group, said, "Macmillan is thrilled to be working with the brilliant teams at Like a Photon and MiMO Studios to bring our beloved picture book franchise to life on the screen. Over the past 15 years, The Pout-Pout Fish has become a favorite of children and parents alike and this is the perfect next chapter."

Pryor Cashman Media + Entertainment Partner Simon Pulman and Associate Joshua Greenberg advised Macmillan on the deal.

