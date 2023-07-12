In celebration of the 100th episode of The Path & The Practice, Alexis Robertson welcomes Kendall Waters, Tori Roessler, and Dan Sharpe for a super-sized episode dedicated to exploring the path to legal practice. This is a candid discussion with members of Foley's recruiting committee-Tori and Kendall-detailing how students can best prepare to interview with Foley, and other large law firms, as well as what they should consider when selecting which firm to join. Specifically, this conversation covers the differences in law firm business models, picking a practice group, early assignments, and professional development. The discussion concludes with Kendall, Tori, and Dan giving advice on how to successfully interview with a law firm.

Tori Roessler is a senior counsel in Foley's Los Angeles office with a focus on transactional matters. She attended Vanderbilt University School of Law and Auburn University. Kendall Waters is a senior counsel in Foley's D.C. office. She attended the George Washington University Law School and UCLA for undergrad. Dan Sharpe is Foley's DEI Manager, located in the firm's D.C. office. Prior to becoming a diversity professional, Dan spent a decade as a practicing attorney focused on intellectual property. Dan attended the University of Virginia School of Law and Princeton University.

Click here to listen to the podcast.

