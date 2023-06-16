Please view our introductory webinar on the legal requirements, strategic considerations, and campaign strategies to propose or oppose a ballot question in Massachusetts. Foley Hoag Partners Tad Heuer and Andrew London were joined by Lynda Tocci of the Dewey Square Group and Meredith Lerner Moghimi of MLM Strategies to provide an overview of the ballot question process including legal, political, and fundraising considerations. Our panelists have deep experience and diverse expertise helping ballot question committees and other interested parties avoid potential pitfalls for these statewide, high-profile campaigns. Among other topics, the panelists addressed:

The Legal Requirements What can be included in a ballot question? The timeline for proposing/opposing questions

Political Considerations When to consider a ballot question? Strategies for meeting signature thresholds

Funding a Ballot Question Campaign When you should form a ballot question committee? Strategies to raise funds for a ballot question campaign.



Speakers:

Tad Heuer, Partner, Foley Hoag

Andrew London, Partner, Foley Hoag

Lynda Tocci, Principal, Dewey Square Group

Meredith Lerner Moghimi, Principal, MLM Strategies

Download presentation materials here.

