Rimon Hiring Partner Ed Wisneski joined the hosts of Movers, Shakers & Rainmakers: The Biglaw Lateral Market podcast this week to talk about what sets Rimon apart from traditional law firms and what types of partners and practices thrive at our firm, while also discussing Rimon's future ambitions.

To listen to the podcast click here

Ed Wisneski is Hiring Partner for Rimon, responsible for recruiting top lateral partners who wish to take greater control over their professional lives, maximize their profitability, expand their client base, and best meet the needs of their existing clients... Read more

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.