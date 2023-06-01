United States:
Rimon Hiring Partner Edward Wisneski A Featured Guest On The Movers, Shakers And Rainmakers; The Biglaw Lateral Market Podcast
Rimon Hiring Partner Ed Wisneski joined the hosts of Movers, Shakers & Rainmakers: The Biglaw
Lateral Market podcast this week to talk about what sets Rimon
apart from traditional law firms and what types of partners and
practices thrive at our firm, while also discussing Rimon's
future ambitions.
To listen to the podcast click here
Ed Wisneski is Hiring Partner for Rimon, responsible for
recruiting top lateral partners who wish to take greater control
over their professional lives, maximize their profitability, expand
their client base, and best meet the needs of their existing
clients... Read more
