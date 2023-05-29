United States:
Top Intellectual Property Lawyers: Timothy C. Saulsbury
29 May 2023
Morrison & Foerster LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Timothy Saulsbury was profiled as one of the Daily
Journal's Top Intellectual Property Lawyers for 2023,
discussing his keys to success and how he wins in court.
"We're able to provide some unique experiences for our
clients because instead of going through the standard defense
playbook that costs your client a lot of money, we'll do a
preliminary search and eventually talk to the engineers and get as
much discovery prepared for trial as we can," Timothy
said.
Read the full article (subscription required).
Because of the generality of this update, the information
provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should
not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular
situations.
© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Law Department Performance from United States
The Tennessee Voices Podcast Interviews Kevin Cowherd
Ankura Consulting Group LLC
Senior Managing Director Kevin Cowherd, featured on the most recent episode of the Tennessee Voices Podcast, shares his thoughts on the key question, how does a business know when they need to change...
Pioneers And Pathfinders: Amanda Brown (Podcast)
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
As we've discussed many times on the podcast, the access to justice gap is a particularly complex challenge to address, due to its links to systemic issues such as poverty and limited availability...