Timothy Saulsbury was profiled as one of the Daily Journal's Top Intellectual Property Lawyers for 2023, discussing his keys to success and how he wins in court.

"We're able to provide some unique experiences for our clients because instead of going through the standard defense playbook that costs your client a lot of money, we'll do a preliminary search and eventually talk to the engineers and get as much discovery prepared for trial as we can," Timothy said.

