Bita Rahebi was profiled as one of the Daily Journal's Top Intellectual Property Lawyers for 2023, discussing her work helping some of the world's most innovative technology companies protect their most valuable assets by providing strategic direction and leading complex, high-stakes litigation matters.

"We have a deep, talented pool of attorneys here at MoFo, so when we're looking at these larger scale matters that we've been handling, we have clear roles for our team members," Bita said. "Everyone knows what they're responsible for and it helps avoid duplicated work."

Bita has a practice of setting forth a strategic vision at the outset of each case. "It's important to identify the issues that truly matter so that we do not lose sight of them as we head into trial," she explained. "Also, an early plan on how we will win the case helps us be proactive and not reactionary."

Read the full article (subscription required).

