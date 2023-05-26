self

Pioneers and Pathfinders · John Grant

We're joined today by John Grant, a legal operations strategist who works with law firms and legal teams to improve their capacity and productivity. A fourth-generation lawyer, John was in the technology industry for nearly a decade before he entered the legal profession. As an attorney, he started in in-house counsel and legal operations roles before founding Agile Professionals LLC in 2014. As a consultant, he helps legal professionals develop legal services that are profitable, scalable, and sustainable for themselves as well as the communities they serve. Additionally, John is board president of The Commons Law Center, a nonprofit law firm providing affordable legal services to those in Oregon who make up to 400% of the federal poverty level. Both Agile Professionals and The Commons Law Center incorporate Kanban, a methodology that aims to improve efficiency and achieve excellent client value in production processes by visualizing workflows.

Today, John talks about what he learned from working in tech, the need for human connection in the A2J space, applying Kanban principles to legal organizations, and how he helps attorneys with overwhelming workloads.

Related Links

John Grant on LinkedIn

John Grant on Twitter

Agile Professionals Website

The Commons Law Center

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.