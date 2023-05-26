The article highlighted Stephanie's remarkable career accomplishments at the firm as well as her notable contributions to the legal profession. Get to Stephanie:

Stephanie describes her first opportunity to serve on a North Carolina Bar Association committee as a "call out of the blue" – maybe even an overture resulting from a rundown of a list of candidates that eventually landed on her name. But chances are that call was a lot more strategic than this humble go-getter admits.

Stephanie has been a paralegal at Ward and Smith, P.A. in New Bern for her entire career. She focuses on business-related legal matters, an interest fueled by a summer job she held throughout college. There, she was inspired and energized by the pace of practice in a small but busy corporate law firm. She describes her summers as a whirlwind of "jumping in and keeping things on track."

And jumping in squarely describes what she does best. Whether serving clients, horseback riding or organizing events, Stephanie is always in motion!

Despite a self-professed discomfort with public speaking and being in the spotlight, a light shines brightly on this dedicated professional for all she has given over the years through her service to the NCBA, among other organizations.

The NCBA didn't always have a Paralegal Division, but as soon as it was formed, Stephanie shares that "joining was the natural thing for me to do!" Not only did she join the Paralegal Division without hesitation, but in 2007 she went on to serve as the Division Chair.