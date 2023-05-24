Senior Managing Director Kevin Cowherd, featured on the most recent episode of the Tennessee Voices Podcast, shares his thoughts on the key question, how does a business know when they need to change and how should they go about implementing that culture of change? Kevin also shares insight into his own journey of how he began consulting and what he advises for his clients. Listen to the full interview here:

https://www.tennessean.com/story/opinion/columnists/david-plazas/2023/05/08/tennessee-voices-kevin-cowherd-senior-managing-director-ankura/70197404007/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.