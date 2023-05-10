We are pleased to announce that our partner Prof. Dr. Bernd Geier, together with Prof. Dr. Katharina Hombach, Goethe University Frankfurt, and Inga Elise Meringdal, University Oldenburg, is co-author of new commentary by Fellenberg/Kment on the Taxonomy Regulation published by C.H. Beck Verlag. Many thanks to the editors! In this guide, we provide expert commentary on Art. 5-7 of theTaxonomy Regulation.

The commentary on Art. 5-7 Taxonomy Regulation will be available as of Q3 2023.

Click here to pre-order.

