Rimon Falkenfort Attorney Co-Authors New Commentary On The Taxonomy Regulation
We are pleased to announce that our partner Prof. Dr. Bernd Geier, together with Prof. Dr.
Katharina Hombach, Goethe University Frankfurt, and Inga Elise
Meringdal, University Oldenburg, is co-author of new commentary by
Fellenberg/Kment on the Taxonomy Regulation published by C.H. Beck
Verlag. Many thanks to the editors! In this guide, we provide
expert commentary on Art. 5-7 of theTaxonomy Regulation.
The commentary on Art. 5-7 Taxonomy Regulation will be available
as of Q3 2023.
Click here to pre-order.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
