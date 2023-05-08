self

Our In the Boardroom: Practical Advice and Guidance podcast series features insights from Mintz Members Steve Osborn, Melanie Levy, and Tom Burton on a wide variety of topics specific to boards. For decades, Steve, Melanie, and Tom have guided companies from inception to exit, and have encountered, navigated, and mitigated innumerable board-related issues. From their experiences, you can learn a great deal. Let's take a listen!

In this special edition of the podcast, the team discusses lessons learned for board members from the failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). What does risk management in the boardroom mean? Who is principally responsible for risk management? What kinds of risks should be reviewed? These are a few of the questions that Steve, Melanie, and Tom will delve into.

We hope you enjoy listening.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.