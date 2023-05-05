United States:
Brian Garrett Discusses The Supreme Court's Affirmative Action Decision On The Enrollment Spectrum Podcast
05 May 2023
McLane Middleton, Professional Association
Attorney Brian B. Garrett spoke with Hans Mundahl on
the Enrollment Spectrum Podcast regarding the Supreme Court's
upcoming ruling on affirmative action in college admissions. The
Enrollment Spectrum Podcast is a podcast by the Enrollment
Management Association.
Click here to listen.
Brian is the Chair of McLane Middleton's Education Law
Practice Group and focuses his practice on understanding and
serving the needs of independent day and boarding schools, colleges
and universities, and early child care programs. Brian partners
with many of the country's leading independent schools to
provide comprehensive advice on all aspects of school operations,
including student and parent issues, employment matters, school
governance and leadership, and general risk management. He works
closely with board chairs, heads of schools, financial officers,
and other senior leadership members in tackling complex matters
affecting school communities.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
