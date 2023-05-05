Attorney Brian B. Garrett spoke with Hans Mundahl on the Enrollment Spectrum Podcast regarding the Supreme Court's upcoming ruling on affirmative action in college admissions. The Enrollment Spectrum Podcast is a podcast by the Enrollment Management Association.

Brian is the Chair of McLane Middleton's Education Law Practice Group and focuses his practice on understanding and serving the needs of independent day and boarding schools, colleges and universities, and early child care programs. Brian partners with many of the country's leading independent schools to provide comprehensive advice on all aspects of school operations, including student and parent issues, employment matters, school governance and leadership, and general risk management. He works closely with board chairs, heads of schools, financial officers, and other senior leadership members in tackling complex matters affecting school communities.

