ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

Pioneers and Pathfinders · Matt Margolis

As the freelance economy has grown over the past several years, more and more legal organizations and businesses have started seeking legal talent for fractional work in order to navigate budget restraints. Today's guest, Matt Margolis, frequently discusses these developments as Head of Community at Lawtrades, a legal tech company that provides flexible, on-demand legal talent to in-house legal departments and law firms. Matt entered the legal industry as an attorney in private practice, but soon grew frustrated with the pressures of perfectionism. He started sharing his thoughts and stories on LinkedIn, and developed a sizeable following among legal professionals—eventually leading to an opportunity with Lawtrades. In his role, he leads the company's efforts in marketing, business development, and community building. Matt is also the co-host of the Not Billable podcast and writes a newsletter, called Point Two, where he explores current events and hot topics in law.

In today's discussion, Matt talks to us about perfectionism among lawyers, his thoughts on the future of layoffs in the legal industry, and the challenges of pioneering a new way of sourcing legal talent.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.