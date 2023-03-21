ARTICLE

In rapid response to the Silicon Valley Bank situation, we hosted an SVB flash briefing webinar to share the information we learned and gathered since the onset. Hear from our cross-discipline team of lawyers on potential next steps and resources we have to guide you through this rapidly evolving situation.

Topics included:

FDIC guidance

Actionable steps companies can take now

Preparing for non-payment from SVB account holders

Access to capital alternatives

Labor and employment law considerations

Foley Hoag Resources

Silicon Valley Bank: Staying Ahead of the Recent Developments

We will also be updating our SVB resource page regularly with information and resources. Please bookmark this page for easy access. We encourage you to reach out to your Foley Hoag team to discuss your specific circumstances.

