As I settle into 2023 with a fresh set of goals, resolutions, and action plans, I'm encouraged to reflect on how I can grow and improve. As leaders, it's critical to take a look in the rearview mirror while also focusing on the road ahead.

As part of this reflection, I'm creating a series of personal development conversations that will be posted throughout 2023 showcasing some of the habits and mindsets of professionals in the restructuring community. For this post, I posed three questions to myself as well as my peers Scott Meyerson and Alexandra Schwarzman.

After taking a look at our collective feedback, my hope is that you go through this exercise too as we all try to be the best version of ourselves in 2023.

Looking back at 2022, what did you learn that you'll apply to 2023?

Scott Meyerson: I really pushed myself last year to come out of my comfort zone – professionally and personally. It provided a holistic learning experience, and the incredibly rewarding outcome has provided a solid base to continue to build from as 2023 unfolds.

Alexandra Schwarzman: Last year was all about patience. 2022 started off slowly and, while those of us who have experienced a few cycles had the confidence that work would return eventually, it was harder for younger attorneys to feel that certainty. I learned to be patient and to use the free time to focus on items that often fall by the wayside in busier times, and also to get more involved in my community outside of the office, and I tried to coach younger members of my team to do the same.

For my part, being intentional about my days is something I found to be very beneficial to my productivity. I've learned about the power of a short, achievable to-do list that helps me make the most of each day with the right balance or work, improvement, and fun.

When it comes to your personal development, what are the most important things you want to achieve in 2023?

Meyerson: Work is important, but family is invaluable. I'm making it a priority to step away from the daily grind to read more non-work-related books and invest time with my kids.

Schwarzman: I am expecting my second child imminently, so my year will be focused on finding a "new normal" both at home and professionally as I work to figure out how to rebalance work and family demands.

And I'm searching for ways to improve by stepping out of my comfort zone. I'm excited to try the "hard things" and seek out learning opportunities to prepare me to better deal with adversity.

How do you want to grow in 2023 as a leader and how will you do it?

Meyerson: Leadership is all about leading by example in order to inspire others to achieve their full potential and provide maximum contributions to the team. For me, this means 2023 will continue to be a year of continuing to "roll up my sleeves" on projects, but I also intend to step back from the details to think about client or internal situations holistically in order to problem solve in an efficient, thoughtful and targeted manner to provide the best outcome for everyone involved.

Schwarzman: To me, great leaders are great listeners -- and that's the attribute I'm most focused on developing this year. Listening is critical when learning about the issues facing my clients, understanding the wants, needs and fears of other stakeholders in a case, or mentoring members of my team.

My new tactical approach this year will be asking open-ended questions to my team to try to get to solutions rather than always try to solve everything for others. I believe this coaching style technique will help my teammates and others grow.

