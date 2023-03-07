ARTICLE

Pioneers and Pathfinders · Zach Abramowitz

As the current discussion around the hot topic of ChatGPT evidences, legal technology is constantly evolving and developing. This results in a level of complexity and confusion for both legal organizations and tech companies as they try to stay competitive. One of the people helping them navigate these waters is Zach Abramowitz, founder of Killer Whale Strategies. A former M&A attorney, Zach founded the company in 2019, with the goals of facilitating connections between law firms and tech companies, and assisting with their strategic decisions and investments. Zach's interest in legal tech goes beyond his work at Killer Whale Strategies. He is an advisory board member at LegalMation, and he frequently blogs about the impact of technology on the legal industry.

In our conversation, Zach talks about maintaining professional relationships through virtual meetings, what he looks for in clients and investment opportunities, and his thoughts on the potential impact of generative AI on the legal industry.

