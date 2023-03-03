Groom's 2022 Pro Bono Annual Update features the impactful work of Groom attorneys and professionals, both within our local community and beyond. A fundamental part of the services that Groom delivers, the report shares how attorneys across all practices, at various stages of their careers, devoted time to pro bono services in the areas of child custody, tax advice, research and legal advocacy, veteran benefits, and more. The update provides a clear understanding of the importance of pro bono to our culture at Groom, our commitment to extending counsel to those who otherwise may not be positioned to receive adequate assistance, and our adherence to providing quality service to all of our clients.

"This year, I am truly grateful and appreciative of the work and level of effort that my colleagues have dedicated to providing pro bono services, with nearly half of our attorneys actively engaging in pro bono matters. Throughout our 2022 Pro Bono Annual Report we provide you with a glimpse of our incredible clients' stories that we have been fortunate to be a part of," said Christine Keller, Executive Principal.

To read the full update, click here.

