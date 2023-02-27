ARTICLE

Today's guest is Paula Davis, founder and CEO of the Stress & Resilience Institute, which helps legal professionals and teams manage stress and avoid burnout. Paula entered the legal profession as a real estate attorney, but facing burnout herself, she ultimately left her practice to pursue a master's degree in Applied Positive Psychology at the University of Pennsylvania. There she began working in a program for the US Army, helping teach senior NCOs, officers, and other Army leaders and their families techniques to build resiliency. In 2013, she founded the Stress & Resilience Institute, where she has taught thousands of legal professionals and legal leaders tools associated with building individual, team, and organizational resilience by drawing on scientific studies and data. Additionally, Paula is a writer on topics such as stress management, burnout prevention, and hybrid teaming, frequently appearing in publications around the globe. She has also authored and co-authored a number of books and e-books.

In today's discussion, Paula tells us about being a self-described "recovering perfectionist," how she defines resilience and burnout, and how legal organizations can maintain a sense of belonging in hybrid working environments, which both helps to build resilience and prevent burnout in law. In light of the growing complexity of the legal industry—and the stress associated with it, this is a timely and informative conversation.

