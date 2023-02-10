self

Pioneers and Pathfinders · ChatGPT Discussion

Today's episode takes a break from our usual format. Last week, Steve Poor participated in a webinar hosted by the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) Law Department Management Network (LDMN) about the implications of ChatGPT with Khurram Gore of Verizon, and Amy Yeung of Sallie Mae. Khurram has a deep background in technology and innovation, focusing on the intersection of law, technology, and business. At Verizon, he leads legal for their chief product development officer and the technology development organization, including Verizon's 5G Labs, innovation partnerships, augmented reality and virtual reality business, and emerging tech groups. In addition to other outside activities, Khurram is also the entrepreneur in residence at the Stevens Venture Center for the Stevens Institute of Technology. Amy, who moderated the conversation, is a technology executive and thought leader with extensive experience in disruptive technology, digital innovation, and other strategic initiatives across all company life cycles. She has a track record of success in transformation, technology products counseling and B2B and B2C settings, leading significant operational initiatives strategy, data governance, and data architecture, among other things.

In this conversation, we focus on the basics of ChatGPT and its potential impact on the legal industry, as well as the shortcomings of the program. The speakers' insights give a valuable perspective on the implications of generative AI broadly, as well as ChatGPT in particular. We have edited the conversation for clarity.

